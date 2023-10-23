PENNSYLVANIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Pennsylvania officials are highlighting funding that is going to help local programs provide resources to victims of crime.

Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), and the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence (PCADV) joined advocate and survivor of domestic violence, Tiffiney Hall, as she shared her empowering story of healing and overcoming

trauma. They also highlighted the $248 million in funding from PCCD since 2021 to help local

programs provide resources to victims of crime.

One in three women, one in four men, and nearly half of LGBTQ+ individuals will experience

domestic violence in their lifetime. Last year alone, 104 victims died from domestic violence in

Pennsylvania.

“When it comes to tackling the complex and sensitive topic of domestic violence, the voices

and experiences of survivors are essential,” Tiffiney Hall said. “As survivors, we cultivate a

deeper understanding of the challenges we faced.”

Since 2021, PCCD has provided funding to:

Deliver direct services to crime victims through the federal Victims of Crime Act,

Provide procedural services to victims through the state Rights and Services Act and

state Victims of Juvenile Offenders funding, and

state Victims of Juvenile Offenders funding, and Develop federal STOP Violence Against Women programs; to engage in multi-system,

collaborative response strategies to domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking that

keep victims safe and hold offenders accountable.

“No matter what you look like or where you live, every Pennsylvanian deserves to be safe and

feel safe in their community. This includes feeling safe and supported in their family and

intimate relationships,” Lt. Gov. Austin Davis, chair of PCCD said. “It’s on all of us to come

together to stop domestic violence, to protect victims, and support survivors.

Victim service providers are organizations whose primary mission is to provide free, direct services to victims of crime including domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault or stalking. These direct services include but are not limited to advocacy, victims’ rights information, transportation, civil legal services, counseling, sheltering, and relocation.

The Victims Compensation Assistance Program helps victims and their families through the emotional and physical aftermath of a crime by easing the financial impact. Eligible expenses under the program include medical and counseling expenses, loss of earnings, loss of support, stolen cash, relocation, funeral, or crime scene cleanup. The best way to file a claim is with the help of a victim advocate at your local victim service provider.

If you or someone you know needs help, contact your local victim service program or visit our

PA Crime Victims website.