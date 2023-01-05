HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Executives from the Pennsylvania departments of Transportation (PennDOT) Health (DOH), Labor and Industry (L&I), and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and the Office of Victim Advocate were joined by other advocates to discuss one thing

Human trafficking, they worked to outline efforts to combat it, explain how to report potential cases, and offer resources for survivors.

Human trafficking is the exploitation of people using force, fraud, or coercion for the purposes of commercial sex, forced labor, or domestic servitude.

According to the International Labor Organization, there are approximately 28 million victims of human trafficking globally with 17.3 million people experiencing forced labor in private sector industries and 6.3 million experiencing forced commercial sexual exploitation.

January is recognized as Human Trafficking Awareness Month, with January 11 marking #WearBlueDayPA to raise awareness of trafficking.

“Human trafficking is happening across the world, and unfortunately, right here in Pennsylvania,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “We’re collaborating at state, national, and local levels to combat this problem and urge the public to join us in the fight.”

The National Human Trafficking hotline (1-888-373-7888) is a 24/7 resource for victims and service providers that also collects data about human trafficking for every state and the District of Columbia. Since 2007, the hotline has over 7,760 calls and online, text, and email reports in Pennsylvania.

In that same time, nearly 1,900 cases of human trafficking involving more than 4,000 victims were identified.

The hotline website provides additional Pennsylvania data such as a yearly breakdown of contacts, case types, and case demographics.

The public is urged to report potential human trafficking situations to the national hotline, which coordinates with law enforcement and other professionals, at 1-888-373-7888, or the state tip line, 1-888-292-1919. Tips can also be sent via the See Something, Send Something phone application or by email to tips@pa.gov.

Executives from the Pennsylvania departments of Transportation (PennDOT) Health (DOH), Labor and Industry (L&I), and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and the Office of Victim Advocate were joined by other advocates to discuss human trafficking, outline efforts to combat it, explain how to report potential cases, and offer resources for survivors. JANUARY 05, 2023 – HARRISBURG, PA

Lieutenant Adam Reed, Director of the PSP Communications Office speaks with the press. Executives from the Pennsylvania departments of Transportation (PennDOT) Health (DOH), Labor and Industry (L&I), and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and the Office of Victim Advocate were joined by other advocates to discuss human trafficking, outline efforts to combat it, explain how to report potential cases, and offer resources for survivors. JANUARY 05, 2023 – HARRISBURG, PA

PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian speaks with the press. Executives from the Pennsylvania departments of Transportation (PennDOT) Health (DOH), Labor and Industry (L&I), and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and the Office of Victim Advocate were joined by other advocates to discuss human trafficking, outline efforts to combat it, explain how to report potential cases, and offer resources for survivors. JANUARY 05, 2023 – HARRISBURG, PA

Acting Secretary of Health and Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson speaks with the press. Executives from the Pennsylvania departments of Transportation (PennDOT) Health (DOH), Labor and Industry (L&I), and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and the Office of Victim Advocate were joined by other advocates to discuss human trafficking, outline efforts to combat it, explain how to report potential cases, and offer resources for survivors. JANUARY 05, 2023 – HARRISBURG, PA

Commonwealth Victim Advocate Suzanne Estrella speaks with the press. Executives from the Pennsylvania departments of Transportation (PennDOT) Health (DOH), Labor and Industry (L&I), and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and the Office of Victim Advocate were joined by other advocates to discuss human trafficking, outline efforts to combat it, explain how to report potential cases, and offer resources for survivors. JANUARY 05, 2023 – HARRISBURG, PA

While it is challenging to identify a trafficking situation, potential warning signs could include:

lack of knowledge of a person’s community or whereabouts

restricted or controlled communication where people cannot speak for themselves

people not in control of their own identification documents

signs of branding or tattooing of a trafficker’s name (often on the neck).

In Pennsylvania, L&I enforces laws and regulations that protect workers, including children, seasonal and farm workers, immigrant workers and factory workers. Its work ensures that workers do not fall prey to organized systems of forced, unpaid, underpaid or hazardous labor that are common in labor trafficking.

L&I collaborates with law enforcement agencies when labor law violations overlap with labor-trafficking crimes.

“L&I is committed to working with our partner agencies and law-enforcement professionals to ensure that no child is forced to work or put in a hazardous working condition; that no worker is deprived of their protections under Pennsylvania and federal laws; and that no business is engaged in unlawful labor activities that could negatively affect Pennsylvania workers and other businesses,” L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said.

Concerned Pennsylvanians are urged to say something if they see something. If you suspect a trafficking situation, it is better to call the hotline and be wrong than to not call at all.

“The buying and selling of people is just as wrong today as it was hundreds of years ago. Pennsylvania state agencies are grateful for the community partners doing work to combat and prevent human trafficking in our communities across the state. Together, we can stop trafficking in Pennsylvania,” said Commonwealth Victim Advocate Suzanne Estrella.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Resources for victims and survivors are available in Pennsylvania:

County specific human trafficking services

Pennsylvania Office of Victim Services information portal on Human Trafficking

The PA Office of Victim Advocate – with partners Mission Kids Children’s Advocacy Center and Villanova Law Institute to Address Commercial Sexual Exploitation – has launched a campaign to combat child sex trafficking. Learn more and access free resources at https:// pcv.pccd.pa.gov/HT/Pages/Sexual-Exploitation-of-Children.aspx.