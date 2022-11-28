PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – One paramedic was killed on Sunday in a car accident near Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh public safety tells us the driver of the ambulance was in cardiac arrest when medics arrived at the scene at around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Nov.27. He was taken to a nearby hospital in life-threatening condition and was pronounced dead later that night.

On Monday, Nov. 28 they identified him as 23-year-old Nicholas Theofilis.

The other man in the medic unit was taken to the hospital and suffered head trauma, cuts to his face, and a possible concussion.

The driver of the car was also taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

There were no patients in the ambulance at the time of the crash.

Many local ems agencies and volunteer fire departments have been sending thoughts and prayers to Penn Hills EMS on Facebook.

“Penn Hills VFD station 2-23 posted on Facebook saying – “our thoughts and prayers are with Penn Hills EMS as well as family and friends of those involved by this tragic accident.”