PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – A proposed bill would change the way social media create complaint procedures surrounding hate speech.

Representative Darisha K. Parker (D-Philadelphia) introduced a memo to House members on Wednesday, April 12. Parker acknowledged that social media is an effective means for keeping people in touch, but argues that it serves as an open forum for hate speech and abuse.

“Those in control of these platforms must be held accountable in addressing this troublesome issue that touches young people as well as adults,” Parker wrote.

The proposed legislation would require social media companies to create and maintain transparent and effective procedures for reporting hate speech. The procedures would have to be permanent, recognizable and accessible to all users.

“Persons who are emboldened by the anonymity of social media platforms to spew hate cannot be tolerated,” Parker wrote. “Providing users with an easy way to report these issues will help to decrease such occurrences.”

Parker continued that ensuring platforms maintain these practices would work to protect users from abuse.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

You can read Parker’s full memo here.