ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania has ranked in the top three of states with the most student debt.

According to WalletHub, Pa. ranks first in student debt by state with a total score of one out of 85 for student-loan indebtedness and 12 out of 50 for grant and student work opportunities.

The rankings

When it came to debt by the state specifically, Pa. ranked number one. This means that combined, student debt in Pa. is the highest.

However, Pa. ranked third in average student debt by state because Pa. has a larger population than New Hampshire and Delaware.

What does all of this mean?

The Department of Education estimates that at the end of the first quarter in 2023, the total outstanding college-loan balances stood at nearly $1.64 trillion. This averages out to over $37,000 for each of the 43.8 million borrowers.

WalletHub recommends setting up autopay to ensure your bill gets paid every month, see if you qualify for loan forgiveness and pay on time and more than is required. By paying more than you are required to each month, you are likely to become debt-free sooner and the amount of interest accrued is minimized.

Loan specialists also recommend using a student loan calculator to calculate your monthly payment and the amount of interest that will be owed over the course of the loan.