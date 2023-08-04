HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Brian Smith (R-Jefferson/Indiana) is condemning the Biden administration’s decision to freeze funding for schools with hunting and archery programs.

Smith released the following statement.

“As a strong Second Amendment supporter, I am equally saddened and outraged by the Biden Administration freezing funding for schools with hunting and archery programs. It represents another attack by the federal government on our constitutional right to bear arms.”

Smith continued by saying, “Hunting is not just a hobby here in the 66th Legislative District, it’s a way of life. Some people depend on game as a food source. Others use hunting trips as an important family bonding opportunity. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) was signed by the president last year after a string of mass shootings. Using this law to withhold vital funding from our children’s schools won’t stop mass shooters. In fact, one study points to hunter-education training leading to decreases in violent crime. All this decision will do is make it harder to become a legal and responsible gun owner.”

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“The Biden Administration is holding school children hostage in its fight to tear down our Second Amendment rights. There are legal and moral ways to amend the U.S. Constitution, but please, leave our children out of it,” Smith said.

Smith’s comments come after two U.S. representatives introduced a bill on Wednesday to project funding for hunting and archery programs in schools. To read the bill, click here.