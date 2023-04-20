The U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., is seen from the East Front Plaza on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Roughly one in three older adults aged 65 and older are economically insecure, and many older workers face age discrimination in the workplace. One Pennsylvania representative held a hearing to discuss workplace age discrimination.

On Thursday, April 20, U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging Chairman Bob Casey (D-PA) held a hearing entitled, “Beyond the 9 to 5: Dismantling Barriers and Building Economic Resilience for Older Workers.” The hearing examined the barriers that older workers face in the workplace.

Older Americans are working longer than ever before, many remaining in the workforce to make ends meet or regain income lost while caregiving.

During the hearing, Casey highlighted his recently-introduced, bipartisan Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act (POWADA). That bill would make it easier for employees to prove when they are a victim of age discrimination in the workplace.

Older workers are currently required to meet a significantly higher burden of proof when alleging age discrimination than is required of workers alleging other forms of workplace discrimination.

“Far too many older Americans face barriers to advance their careers or save for retirement because of age discrimination,” Casey said. “We can level the playing field for older workers and restore safeguards against age-based discrimination by passing my Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act, as well as by strengthening unions and bolstering workplace protections. As we build a better economy, we must ensure older Americans are given the support and protection they need to reach economic security.”

Older workers are more likely to have a work-limiting health condition or a disability. While many aging workers occupy and can perform jobs without accommodation, others face challenges in applying for, accepting, or maintaining jobs due to a health condition or disability that may not always be obvious to managers and coworkers.

These include physical barriers, such as inaccessible work locations and equipment, as well as workplace procedures or practices, such as rules pertaining to when work can be performed.

