Pouring milk in the glass on the wood table. (Getty)

WASHINGTON, DC (WTAJ) – Congressman John Joyce, M.D. (PA-13), spoke on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to celebrate the dairy farmers and producers across Pennsylvania.

During his speech, he recognized June as National Dairy Month.

“This year, Congress will work to pass a farm bill, and to prepare for this legislation, I’ve been traveling across our district to hear from the farmers who will be most affected,” Congressman Joyce said. “This National Dairy Month, let’s commit to returning whole milk to our schools, pledge to end the false labeling of substitute products, and commit to standing with our dairy farmers.”

To watch Congressman Joyce’s remarks, please click here.

Earlier this year, Congressman Joyce introduced H.R.1462, the DAIRY Pride Act, legislation to prevent milk alternatives from being labeled as dairy products. Read more about the DAIRY Pride Act here.