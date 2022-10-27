A young white tail deer looks up from a hillside, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Marple Township, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Through Senate Bill 431, hunters are one step closer to obtaining antlerless deer hunting licenses.

The state House of Representatives approved Senator Dan Laughlin’s legislation which removes county treasures as the sole provider of antlerless tags. This change will then include all sellers authorized by the Pennsylvania Game Commission (PGC) through the Pennsylvania Automated Licensing System, including online sales, to provide antlerless tags.

“Currently, hunters apply for antlerless deer licenses by sending an application to a county treasurer in a timely manner,” Laughlin (R-49), who chairs the Senate Game and Fisheries Committee, said. “Allowing for the sale of antlerless deer hunting licenses through other means such as online or through the PGC’s Pennsylvania Automated Licensing System would make it far more convenient for hunters.”

The bill now heads to Governor Tom Wolf’s desk.