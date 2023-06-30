HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Senate approved legislation on Thursday that would offer scholarships to students in the state’s lowest-performing schools, so they have better educational opportunities.

Senator Judy Ward (R-30) and Senator Anthony Williams (D-8) co-sponsored Senate Bill 795, which is included as part of House Bill 479. If passed, the bill would establish the Pennsylvania Award for Student Success (PASS) Scholarship Program in Pennsylvania. PASS scholarships would provide funding for children from kindergarten through 12th grade for the lowest 15% of schools across the state.

The program, which would be administered by the Department of the Treasury, would provide $2,500 scholarships for students in half-day kindergarten, $5,000 for students in kindergarten through 8th grade, $10,000 for students in 9th through 12th grades and $12,000 for students with special needs.

“I am immensely proud of my Senate colleagues for supporting this historic legislation. These scholarships can offer parents and students the hope that comes with a quality education,” Ward said. “Our children are our most valuable asset, and education is their most valuable tool. They should not be destined to a poor education just because of the zip code they live in.”

These scholarships would be available to students living in households with an income below 250% of the federal poverty level, which equates to $75,000 in 2023 for a family of four.

According to Ward, this legislation has the potential to help students in 382 schools across 79 school districts.

The annual state budget bill, which is also making its way through the legislative process, is expected to provide $100 million in funding for the PASS program.

“I urge the Democrats in the House to put the children of Pennsylvania first, make this bill a priority, take swift action and get it to the governor’s desk so he can sign it into law,” Ward said. “Pennsylvania students trapped in underperforming schools cannot wait any longer for this to opportunity at a brighter future to become a reality.”

More about the bill is available online here.