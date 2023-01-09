HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr. (R-35), chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee, convened the first voting meeting of the 2023-24 Legislative Session with legislation that reforms the gas tax, supports Pennsylvania’s farmers and more.

The Senate Transportation Committee voted today to advance the following bills sponsored by Langerholc:

Senate Bill 35 stops the automatic gas tax increase for 2023, and permanently sets the average wholesale price at $2.99 per gallon to end future tax hikes on working families.

Senate Bill 121 dedicates gas tax revenues to road and bridge safety projects, while ensuring the Pennsylvania State Police receive reliable, sustainable funding from sources beyond the susceptible Motor License Fund.

Senate Bill 95 cuts bureaucratic red tape and enables Pennsylvania’s farmers to compete in the on-demand, at-home market of goods delivery by dually authorizing the same farm vehicle plate to transport agricultural goods to businesses and places of residence.

Senate Bill 96 and Senate Bill 122commemorate the selfless acts of service members from Cambria County who courageously fought in World War II and the Vietnam War, respectively, for our freedom.

“Today’s voting meeting sets crucial transportation policy, which is urgent to address President Biden’s failed energy policies triggering higher fuel prices. My Senate Bill 35 will cut the gas tax before hardworking families must pay the second highest gas tax in the nation. At a time when our constituents are faced with rising costs at the pump, grocery store and utility bills, no elected officials should be voting against this legislation,” Langerholc said.