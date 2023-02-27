PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – A Pa. lawmaker has reintroduced legislation that would end biannual clock changes by extending daylight savings.

Senator Scott Martin ( R-Berks/Lancaster County) in a memo on Friday, Feb. 24 announced that he was reintroducing the Sunshine Protection Act of 2021. The legislation did not pass the U.S. House of Representatives before the end of the 117th Congress.

29 states have introduced legislation to end clock changes. Two states, Arizona and Hawaii, observe permanent standard time as allowed by current federal law.

“Many believe DST began to help farmers, but this is a misconception,” Martin said. “The practice began temporarily during World War I as a fuel-saving measure and was reinstated briefly during World War II. It was made a permanent fixture for most American states and territories when President Johnson signed the Uniform Time Act of 1966.”