An order of four at-home COVID-19 tests sent out by the federal government in January 2022. (Photo: Alix Martichoux/Nexstar)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) – U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) is urging the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to continue covering at-home COVID-19 tests.

The public health emergency from the pandemic is set to end on Thursday, May 11, but Casey and U.S. Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) are urging the HHS to continue providing Medicare coverage for rapid tests. In a letter to HHS, they noted that seniors and people with disabilities remain vulnerable to COVID-19 and when that coverage expires they could find themselves vulnerable and without a critical tool.

“Easy access to testing with quick results has prevented the spread of COVID-19, reduced severe infection, and enabled many Americans to resume normal life…Ending Medicare coverage for at-home COVID-19 tests could undo much of this progress and make it harder for Medicare beneficiaries to obtain accurate and timely information about their health,” the Senators wrote. “For example, without coverage under Medicare, many older Americans will not be able to afford to pay out-of-pocket for these critical tests and simply won’t test.”

In January 2022, Senator Casey sent a letter to Secretary Becerra and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure to advocate for robust Medicare coverage of at-home COVID-19 tests.

Seniors and people with disabilities enrolled in Medicare are at the highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19, and people over 65 account for the majority of deaths from the virus. Without Medicare coverage, they could be on the hook for potentially significant out-of-pocket costs.

The following U.S. Senators also signed the letter:

Richard Blumenthal (D-CT)

Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ)

Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)

Jeff Merkley (D-OR)

Tammy Duckworth (D-IL)

Jack Reed (D-RI)

Debbie Stabenow (D-MI)

Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI1)

Ben Cardin (D-MD)

Bob Menendez (D-NJ)

Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

Angus King (I-ME)

Tina Smith (D-MN)

Tim Kaine (D-VA)

Mark Kelly (D-AZ)

Mark Warner (D-VA)

You can read Casey and Wyden’s letter here.