(WTAJ) — Did you know that Pennsylvania is one of the top states for amount of Christmas tree farms?

It’s true! Pa. ranks third for amount of Christmas tree farms, with Indiana County being known as the “Christmas Tree Capital of the World,” according to the Carnegie Museum of Natural History.

Washington ranks first, with the state being home to 250 Christmas tree farms that span over 23,000 acres. In 2015 the state produced 2.3 million trees! Oregon ranks second, with over 1,000 farms that are dedicated to cultivating trees for the holiday season.

There are ten types of trees offered in Pennsylvania during the Christmas season. These trees are offered at over 1,400 Christmas tree farms across the state, which account for 31,000 acres.

How to cut a tree in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania sees 1 million trees cut each year, according to the Pa. Christmas Tree Growers Association. In some states, you are allowed to obtain a permit to cut your own tree from national parks, but in Pa. you can only cut trees that have been grown on a farm and there is no requirement for a permit.

With so many different types of trees to choose from, it can be hard to decide on what is best for the Christmas season. Below is a list on how to choose the perfect tree to hang your ornaments from.

Measure the height and width of the space you want the tree to be placed in

Measure the width of the tree stand you plan to use

Check the color of the tree: Look for a tree with a consistent green color

Test out the branches: A fresh tree should give without breaking and fresh needles will bounce back and not snap off

Shake it down: A healthy tree should only lose a few needles when shook

Keep your tree stand consistently full of water

It is recommended to cut off around an inch off the bottom of the tree right before you place it into the stand. This is because once a tree is cut at a farm, the end will begin to dry out and cause resin to clog up, making it difficult for water to pass through.

On tree farms, it is encouraged for people to cut their own trees but if you don’t have an inner lumberjack, fret not. Most farms in Pennsylvania will offer a tree cutting service for you once you find the tree that you want to call your own.