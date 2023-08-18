GREENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police will be assisting schools in multiple counties to provide a safer learning environment.

The initiative involves troopers conducting security checks at public and private schools throughout the Troop A region which includes Cambria, Indiana, Somerset and Westmoreland Counties. The checks are conducted each shift and may include school building walk-throughs and lunch visits with students.

State police in Troop A reported having conducted over 6,000 security checks during the 2022-2023 school year.

Troopers will also devote a portion of their shift to following school buses to monitor morning and afternoon routes for traffic violations. As buses pick up and drop off students in the region, they will watch out for drivers who illegally meet or overtake school buses.

The safety of our students and schools is a community effort and we would like to wish all of the students, teachers, school administrators, coaches, and school staff members a safe, healthy, and successful school year. Statement from Pennsylvania State Police Troop A Greensburg



More information on state police school safety efforts can be found here.