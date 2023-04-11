HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A treasure trove of unclaimed property is set to take place online and will include jewelry, coins, silver, comic books and more.

Treasurer Sacy Garrity announced the auction that will take place Wednesday, April 12, and Thursday, April 13, and will include any items that have been in the treasury’s vault. The majority of items are set to be featured on Wednesday.

“We have the largest working vault in the nation, but we’re constantly receiving new unclaimed property. Sometimes, we have to auction off items to make space for that incoming property. We’ve worked for at least three years to find the rightful owner of every item being auctioned. I hope that learning about this auction will inspire more Pennsylvanians to see if they have any unclaimed property waiting by searching at patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property.” Pennsylvania State Treasurer, Stacy Garrity

The treasury partners with Pook & Pook, Inc., an appraisal and auctioneer service based out of Downingtown. Items up for auction can be previewed at pookandpook.com. Interested bidders can also register on Pook & Pook’s website.

The auction will feature 4,250 items from Treasury’s vault, including:

A 14K two-tone gold stick pin brooch with a 2-carat diamond

Multiple Engelhard 100 Troy ounce 999+ fine silver bars

$20 Liberty Head Double Eagle gold coins

One-ounce fine gold Canadian $50 Maple Leaf coins

Morgan dollars

An 18K yellow gold George Melleze pocket watch with a silver-colored key attached

Various comic books and magazines

Photos provided by PA Treasury and Pook & Pook, Inc.

All treasury items listed in the auction are subject to change at any time prior to the sale. In this case, the treasury is made aware of changes that may be made due to new information regarding an item’s authenticity, change in value, quality or other determining factor.

“There are some remarkable items available to bid on in this auction. Any proceeds will be carefully tracked – and will always be available for the rightful owner to claim any time, even years or decades from now,” Garrity said.

Unclaimed property comes to the treasury in accordance with state law. Tangible property, like the items being auctioned, most often comes from abandoned safe deposit boxes, with other items coming from college dorms, nursing homes, or police evidence rooms. The unclaimed property also includes balances of forgotten bank accounts, uncashed checks, stocks, insurance policies and more.

Treasury employees and immediate family members are prohibited from bidding in the auctions.

Property is safeguarded in the vault for at least three years before being auctioned. The treasury updates its unclaimed property records to reflect the proceeds from an item’s sale, so if a rightful owner comes forward the proceeds are available to claim.

About one in ten Pennsylvanians is owed some of the more than $4 billion in unclaimed property. The average value of a claim is $1,600.

To search for unclaimed property, visit patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property.