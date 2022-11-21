(WTAJ) — As Pennsylvanians prepare to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday, state departments and police are reminding drivers of how to stay safe on area roadways.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) spoke in Harrisburg Monday to discuss the upcoming holiday travel. The agencies remind drivers to always wear seat belts and to eliminate distractions when behind the wheel.

“We can all do our part to avoid crashes by always wearing a seat belt, designating a sober driver, and never driving distracted,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said. “We want everyone to arrive at their holiday destinations safely, but when crashes do happen, PennDOT and first responders will work quickly to help the motorists involved and keep traffic moving.”

State police will also be out in force over to keep roads and highways safe during what it calls “Operation Safe Holiday.” Troopers say they will be watching for distracted, aggressive and especially drunk driving through sobriety checkpoints, roving patrols, and regular traffic patrols.

According to PennDOT data, there were 1,276 crashes involving an impaired driver, resulting in 41 fatalities during the 2021 holiday travel period that began the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.

Operation Safe Holiday will also be enforcing seat belt safety among drivers, passengers and children. State police will hold child safety seat checks at several locations across the state.

“Child safety seats reduce crash deaths and injuries, yet troopers cited 1,200 drivers last year for not having children secured. That is unacceptable,” Lt. Col. Jeremy Richard, Deputy Commissioner of Operations for the Pennsylvania State Police said. “Parents and caregivers attending our clinics learn how to install and use car seats properly, and our trained child passenger safety technicians will check your seat for recalls, all at no cost to you.”

Pennsylvania law requires any occupant younger than 18 to buckle up when riding in a vehicle. Children under the age of two must be secured in a rear-facing car seat, and children under the age of four must be restrained in an approved child safety seat. Children must ride in a booster seat until their eighth birthday.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission expects Thanksgiving to be the busiest travel holiday of the year with 3.5 million drivers on the road. They encourage travelers to plan their trips accordingly with Tuesday and Wednesday of Thanksgiving week being the busiest travel days.

“We want all travelers to stay safe this holiday season,” PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said. “Holiday activities can increase our levels of stress and fatigue, and this can contribute to distracted driving. Other activities that take drivers’ attention off the road, including talking or texting on cellphones, eating, turning your head to talk with passengers, and adjusting vehicle controls are major safety threats. Avoid doing that while driving. And most importantly, if you are tired it is crucial that you ask someone else to drive or take a rest before getting behind the wheel.”

Anyone can check traffic and roadway conditions on the 511PA website. More information on travel safety can be found on PennDOT’s website, the PA Turnpike website and the Pennsylvania State Police website.