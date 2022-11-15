GREENSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are reminding motorists of safe driving practices when traveling in winter weather conditions.

Troopers ask drivers to slow down and increase following distances to avoid a crash. There are also several safety tips state police offer for residents.

Check your vehicle’s tire tread depth, lights, and fluid levels and keep the gas tank at least half full.

Check your vehicle’s battery and carry extra windshield washer fluid.

Carry an emergency travel safety kit including a flashlight, jumper cables, ice scraper, shovel, gloves, hat, blanket, bottled water, first aid supplies, etc.

Be especially cautious when encountering plow trucks and emergency vehicles.

Remove ice and snow from windows, mirrors, and lights.

The Pennsylvania Vehicle Code is also in place to require drivers to use extra caution when traveling in hazardous weather. The code reads as follows:

No person shall drive a vehicle at a speed greater than is reasonable and prudent under the conditions and having regard to the actual and potential hazards then existing, nor at a speed greater than will permit the driver to bring his vehicle to a stop within the assured clear distance ahead. Consistent with the foregoing, every person shall drive at a safe and appropriate speed when approaching and crossing an intersection or railroad grade crossing, when approaching and going around a curve, when approaching a hill crest, when traveling upon any narrow or winding roadway and when special hazards exist with respect to pedestrians or other traffic or by reason of weather or highway conditions. Pennsylvania Vehicle Code: Title 75, Section 3361.





State police warn anyone found speeding in winter conditions could be issued a traffic citation. Drivers can stay up to date on roadway conditions by visiting the 511pa website.