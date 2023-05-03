PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) has begun building the final phase of its All-Electronic Tolling (AET) implementation

New highway-speed collection points are being built along the roadway between interchanges using a technique called Open Road Tolling, or ORT, a cashless, free-flowing mode of collecting tolls without traditional toll plazas or tollbooths.

With ORT, tolls continue to be paid electronically, but now vehicles will drive at highway speed beneath gantries. Gantries will be located at on the PA Turnpike between exit and entry points. Equipment installed on the gantry and in the roadway identifies and classifies vehicles and processes E-ZPass and Toll By Plate payments.

Why are they adding OTR?

Fulfills customer expectations for seamless, convenient travel.

Is safer for PA Turnpike drivers and its employees — and better for the environment.

Allows new access points (interchanges) to be added more easily and at a lower cost, enhancing mobility and reducing traffic at interchanges and on connecting roads.

Will help save the PA Turnpike more than $75,000,000 a year.

The eastern ORT system will go live in 2025. The ORT system for the central and western PA Turnpike roadway is expected to be built beginning in 2025, with an anticipated go-live date of 2027.

On Sunday, April 30 the Pennsylvania State Police started to slow traffic to allow crews to begin installing toll gantries across the eastern PA Turnpike. This work will occur over the next several months. These slowdowns — necessary to keep workers and customers safe — will occur on Sunday evenings during off-peak hours.

For more information visit our Open Road Tolling web page. Click here for a map that displays the eastern gantry locations.