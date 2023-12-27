HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — As the year winds down, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) is reflecting on the progress of “America’s First Superhighway” as well as looking forward to one of the biggest changes in its 83-year history.

The report, released by the commission, was broken down into four categories that highlighted important progress in safety, rideability, value enhancement and innovation.

Safety

In addition to their routine patrols, the Turnpike’s maintenance utility workers, along with the GEICO Safety Patrol team, assisted in 39,711 incidents so far this year, according to the commission.

The report also highlighted that in December, Governor Josh Shapiro signed Act 38 of 2023. The act made the Automated Work Zone Speed Enforcement (AWZSE) program permanent. The AWZSE uses portable systems to detect and record vehicles exceeding work zone posted speed limits by 11 miles per hour or more.

According to the 2023 AWZSE report, there has been a 47% reduction in excessive speeding in work zones and 38% in overall speeding since the program began in March 2020.

Operation Orange Squeeze, where PSP troopers trade in their cruisers for construction vehicles to help monitor unsafe behaviors like speeding and distracted driving, was also resumed this year.

Rideability

The Turnpike has seen more than 192 million drivers use the more than 560 miles of roadway, which is a 3.3% increase in volume compared to the same period in 2022, according to the report.

80% of drivers indicated that the Pa. Turnpike is a convenient way to travel within the state, according to research conducted by the PTC. The commission spent more than $690 million in roadway maintenance and improvements in 2023, with the aim to modernize the Turnpike and improve customer experience.

The PTC continues the installation of a fiber optic network across the entire system, which will enhance its communication capacity, increase bandwidth and boost connectivity between the administrative buildings and support automated tolling capabilities.

Enhancing value

In January, enhancements to Act 112 went into effect, which lowered the threshold for vehicle registration suspension from the original $500 to $250. The act, which was originally passed in 2018, allows the PTC to request PennDOT to suspend vehicle registration of Pa. drivers with unpaid tolls.

Nearly 28,000 suspension letters were sent between January and November, more than double for the same period last year due to the lower thresholds, according to the PTC.

Innovation

In 2023, the PTC was honored with two International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association Toll Excellence Awards for Safety and Sustainability, which is the first time any agency has won multiple awards in the same year.

The PTC also partnered with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts through Arts Sparks to install local, student-produced art pieces in every service plaza system-wide. Five new installations were installed in 2023, bringing the total number of projects completed to 13 out of 17 plazas.