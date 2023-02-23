KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The PA Turnpike Commission partnered with African American artists and performers in Southeastern Pa. to celebrate Black History Month and showcase the area’s talent at the turnpike’s King of Prussia Service Plaza.

“We gather today to reflect on the significance and richness of our shared cultural experiences,” PA Turnpike Commissioner Wadud Ahmad said. “We are also here to connect with, and promote, Black artists in the region and across the commonwealth.

The Black History Month Talent Showcase included performances by:

The Positive Force Experience

Spoken Word Selection by Poet Maria James-Thiaw

Dance Exhibition by Ballerina Taylor Johnson

“I am so pleased to see this space being filled with art, dance, music and the spoken word. We are hopeful that travelers stopping here today will head back out on the roadway a bit lighter in heart and in spirit.”

Sixteen-year-old ballerina Taylor Johnson dances

Books are pictured

The Positive Force Experience band singer Nicole Mount

Tameka Hatcher, with the PA Turnpike Commission Office of Diversity and Inclusion, left, smiles with The Positive Force Experience band members, Vanessa Jackson, center, and Nicole Mount, right,

The Positive Force Experience band drummer Sterling Ingram plays

Tameka Hatcher, with the PA Turnpike Commission Office of Diversity and Inclusion, left, smiles with Poet Maria James-Thiaw

Books are pictured

The Positive Force Experience band singer Vanessa Jackson

Tameka Hatcher, with the PA Turnpike Commission Office of Diversity and Inclusion, speaks

Commissioner Wadud Ahmad, of PA Turnpike Commission, delivers a poem

More than 500,000 motorists travel on the PA Turnpike each day. There are 17 service plazas along this statewide roadway which host thousands of customers daily. Almost 200,000 people visited the King of Prussia Service Plaza last year.