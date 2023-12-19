HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is encouraging travelers to prepare for higher traffic this season as compared to the year prior.

The commission projects 5.2 million vehicles on the 564 miles of roadway between Friday, Dec. 22, and Monday, Jan.1. This is about 2% higher than traffic volumes from the 2022 holiday season.

Projections on how many vehicles will be on the road during the days surrounding Christmas and New Years Eve can be found below.

Friday, Dec. 22 610,000 Thursday, Dec. 28 580,000 Saturday, Dec. 23 450,000 Friday, Dec. 29 600,000 Sunday, Dec. 24 385,000 Saturday, Dec. 30 375,000 Monday, Dec. 25 400,000 Sunday, Dec. 31 325,000 Tuesday, Dec. 26 550,000 Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 335,000 Wednesday, Dec. 27 590,000 TOTAL 5,200,000 Chart provided by Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission

All roadway construction will be suspended and additional safety and police personnel will be on the roadway to assist drivers. In case of an emergency or to report an accident, dial *11 on your phone. Since December in Pa. can bring any kind of weather ranging from rain to snow, drivers are reminded to check the roadway conditions before travelling.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Drivers can check roadway conditions and set up personalized travel alerts for specific roadways, days of the week and times by visiting 511PA.