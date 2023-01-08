HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A toll increase and a new law involving unpaid tolls for the Pennsylvania Turnpike went into effect at midnight on Sunday, Jan. 8.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PA Turnpike) has now raised rates for its E-ZPass and turnpike tolls by 5%. The Commission said E-ZPass drivers will continue to get the lowest rates and will save close to 60% compared to Toll By Plate.

A new state law, Act 112, will now also enforce drivers with unpaid tolls by having vehicle registrations suspended. The law that was signed on Nov. 3, 2022, enables the PA Turnpike to work with the Pennslyvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) to suspend vehicle registrations of owners with four or more overdue toll invoices or $250 or more in unpaid tolls or outstanding toll invoices.

“This law strengthens our efforts to hold violators accountable for failure to pay,” PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said. “By far, most travelers do the right thing and pay their fair share. If you’re someone who believes there are no consequences for toll theft, we want you to know that you’re mistaken.”

Anyone convicted under the new law could face the following penalties if they operate a vehicle with a suspended registration:

Mandatory, three-month driver’s license suspension

Fines of up to $500 plus court costs

Auto-insurance policy cancellations and higher premiums; and

A record of the violation on the owner’s driver history.

Those looking to check toll rates for travel on the turnpike can use an online toll calculator on the PA Turnpike website. Drivers looking to settle unpaid turnpike tolls can call 1-877-736-6727 or use an online Unpaid Invoice Lookup.

More information about the 2023 toll increase and new state law can be found on the PA Turnpike website.