HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another Pennsylvania Turnpike toll increase will take effect in early January.

Over the summer, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved a 5% toll increase for all E-ZPass and Toll by Plate customers that will begin on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 — in fact, the PTC is obligated to raise rates until 2053.

The annual increase is set to last until at least 2053 due to the Act-44 funding plan requirements of borrowing money using 30-year bonds.

“As in previous years, the PTC is obligated to raise rates annually as part of its legislative mandate to provide PennDOT supplemental funding for transit systems around the state as outlined by Act 44 of 2007,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “While these payments were once $450 million a year, they have been reduced to $50 million annually. However, our organization had to borrow to make those payments, which total nearly $8 billion.”

The 5% toll-rate increase continues the Commission’s reportedly planned, multi-year reduction in annual increase rates to get to 3% in 2028.

According to the Commission, the most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase next year from $1.80 to $1.90 for E-ZPass customers and from $4.40 to $4.70 for Toll By Plate customers.

The most common toll for a Class-5 tractor-trailer will increase from $14.40 to $15.20 for E-ZPass and from $29.40 to $30.90 for Toll By Plate. After the increase is applied, E-ZPass and Toll By Plate rates for passenger and commercial vehicles will round up to the nearest dime.

Compton added that, despite ongoing toll increases, the PA Turnpike’s per-mile passenger rate continues to be below the national average when compared with other U.S. tolling agencies.