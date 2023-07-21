(WTAJ)– The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry released its preliminary employment situation report for June 2023.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate declined .02% over the month of June. This resulted in the the lowest rate, 3.8%, on record since January 1976. In June 2022 the unemployment rate was 4.3% in Pa.

Pa.’s civilian labor force estimated resident employment rose by 10,000 over the month and unemployment fell by 13,000.

Pa.’s total nonfarm jobs were up 7,300 over the month to a new record high of 6,131,900 in June. This was the sixth month in a row that jobs have hit a new all-time high level. Jobs have increased in six of the 11 industry super-sectors with the largest gain in professional and business services in June.

Education and health services had the largest volume over the year gain with over 49,000 people joining the work force.

Additional information on the unemployment rate in Pa. can be found on the Department of Labor and Industry’s website.