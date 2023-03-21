HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – There are two new military license plates in Pennsylvania.

The Air Medal license plate and the Afghanistan and Iraq Veterans license plate recognize veterans’ special contributions during their service.

Both are available for passenger cars or trucks with a registered gross weight of not more than 14,000 pounds for a fee of $23.

Courtesy: PennDOT

Only veterans who served in both theaters of operation are eligible for these license plates, so you have to fill out some forms to prove that you are eligible to get them. Those can be found on the PennDOT website.

The license plates contain the standard Pennsylvania license plate colors of blue, white, and gold and depict an image of the Blue Star Family flag which has a red border around a white background with a blue star in the center.