INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An employee of a Pennsylvania vet got away with stealing money from their work for almost a decade but they have now been charged, state police report.

Michelle Bowman, 46, of Graceton, managed to steal thousands of dollars from Frazer Veterinary Hospital, at 33 Six Flat Road, from 2013 to 2022, state police out of Indiana County said in a news release.

More than $50,000 was stolen by Bowman, financial records showed, troopers said. The owner reported the theft to troopers in February.

An internal investigation revealed that Bowman would delete electric invoices and then remove the same amount of cash, which would result in a balance at the end of her shift, troopers said.

Bowman faces felony charges of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and theft by failing to make required disposition of funds.

Bowman was arraigned Thursday, May 25 and was then placed in Indiana County prison where she later posted her $50,000 bail that day.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 6.