(WTAJ) — Voters could play a big role in this year’s midterms after the 2018 election saw that demographic vote more than any other age group.

“They vote every year,” AARP Pennsylvania State Director Bill Johnston-Walsh said. “They’re consistent, it’s a strong voting block.”

Johnston-Walsh said 50+ voters care most about what he calls “kitchen table” issues, or things that impact their daily lives, like inflation and everyday costs, with other factors being things that could impact their future, like social security and long-term health care.

He said they pay attention to the election races and do their research, leaving some voters still undecided.

“They’re not just party-line votes,” Johnston-Walsh said. “Some are, but this group of individuals, the 50+, really looks at what’s important.”

According to an AARP poll released Wednesday of voters over 50 years old, democrat Josh Shapiro remains favored over GOP challenger Doug Mastriano in the governor race. But for the US Senate, Dr. Oz is in a statistical tie with John Fetterman, polling within the margin of error.

The data shows Oz has closed the gap since the AARP released their last poll in June. Johnston-Walsh said those changes show that voters 50 years and older are still undecided, putting the ball in the candidates’ court.

“It’s important for them to continue to make sure they focus in on what’s important to the 50-plus population,” Johnston-Walsh said.