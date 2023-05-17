INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Nearly two years after an overdose death of an Indiana County man the woman who state police said supplied him the drugs has been charged.

Sydney Horel, 27, was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly supplying the drugs that Seth Smith, 30, of Homer City, fatally overdosed on in July 2021, state police announced in a news release.

Smith’s cause of death was from acute intoxication with combined effects of fentanyl and heroin, according to the autopsy report by county coroner Jerry Overman Jr., troopers said.

State police found stamp bags at the scene that had drugs like fentanyl, heroin and even morphine inside them at a home along Sycamore Street. Multiple people were interviewed, including Horel state police said, and cell phone records were reviewed during the death investigation.

Horel faces felony charges of drug delivery resulting in death, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communication facility.

Horel is lodged in Indiana County Prison with bail set at $150,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 30.