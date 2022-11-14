WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTAJ) — The remains of a World War II soldier were identified earlier this year as a Pennsylvania native who was killed during a German ambush.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced Monday U.S. Army Pfc. Francis P. Martin, 25, of Scranton, was accounted for in June after his remains were sent to a Nebraska air force base laboratory for analysis in 2021.

Martin was assigned to Company D, 1st Battalion, 157th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Division in 1945. On Jan. 16, he was on a truck convoy in Reipertswiller, France bringing rations to the front lines when German forces ambushed them, according to the DPAA.

Images provided by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

Martin was not among the soldiers who escaped and the 157th Regiment could not search for Martin or his body. The DPAA said the War Department issued a finding of death on Jan. 17, 1946 after no evidence was found to show Martin survived the ambush or was held as a prisoner of war.

During a search for fallen American soldiers in 1947, 37 unidentified remains were found around Reipertswiller but Martin could not be identified among them.

Images provided by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).

Over 70 years later, a set of remains buried at Henri-Chappelle American Cemetery near Liège, Belgium were suspected of belonging to Martin which prompted a DNA analysis. The Scranton native was finally accounted for through dental and anthropological research, according to the DPAA.

Martin’s name which is on the Walls of the Missing at Epinal American Cemetery in Dinozé, France will now have a rosette placed next to it to show he has been accounted for. The soldier will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia on a to-be-determined date.

More information about Martin and the DPAA can be found on the defense department’s website.