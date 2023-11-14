HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Aging celebrated 40 years since the Pharmaceutical Assistance Contract for the Elderly (PACE) launched.
In 1983, PACE was signed into law by then-Governor Dick Thornburgh which has since become the national model.
So what is PACE? The program offers low-cost prescription medication to qualified Pennsylvanians 65 and older. It also works alongside Medicare Part D plans and other prescription drug plans such as retiree/union coverage, Medicare Advantage (HMO, PPO) and Veterans Benefits to lower out-of-pocket costs.
“For the past four decades, the PACE Program has remained an important lifeline to help older
Pennsylvanians save money on their prescription medications. Those savings have allowed our
older adults to keep living independently in their own homes while also paying for other
essential items such as food, bills, and mortgage or rent,” Secretary of Aging Jason
Kavulich said. “We are so grateful for the support and leadership of legislators and stakeholders of the past, present and future. Our Commonwealth’s continued, undivided support for PACE
signals our commitment to supporting the health and well-being of older adults as we promote a unique lottery-funded model that is the envy of other states.”
Over the last 40 years, PACE has helped over 1.6 million older adults pay for more than 360 million prescriptions. PACE currently serves more than 250,000 older Pennsylvanians.
“The achievements and longevity of the PACE Program over the past 40 years are truly vast.
Not only do they indicate the changing needs of older Pennsylvanians, but the legislators and
other leaders are listening to what those needs are and are making the necessary changes that
best benefit older adults. PACE could not have evolved as it did over the years without those
collaborations,” Tom Snedden, director of PACE, said. “It is a privilege to serve as the program’s
director and to seek new opportunities to continuously support older Pennsylvanians. I urge any
Pennsylvanian aged 65 and older to check out what PACE offers and see how it can benefit
them.
During Tuesday’s celebration at the State Capitol, Secretary Kavulich and Snedden joined PACE staff and legislators who have supported the program. This includes Blair County Senator Judy Ward, the majority chair of the Senate Aging & Youth Committee.
“Congratulations to the PACE/PACENET program on 40 years of helping our seniors afford the
life-saving medication they need,” said Sen. Ward. “As the chair of the Senate Aging and Youth
Committee, I have a deep appreciation of the immense value this program brings to older adults
across Pennsylvania. PACE/PACENET helps to lower prescription drug costs for eligible
seniors, giving them peace of mind when it comes to their medications and a higher quality of
life.”
Senator Ward has also sponsored legislation (S.B. 607) that would keep older adults eligible for PACE and PACENET if the maximum income limit is exceeded.
To learn more about the PACE program, visit the Department of Aging’s website.