CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers on Interstate 80 ran into traffic issues after a crash closed part of the highway for several hours.

According to 511pa, a multi-vehicle crash Friday, May 19 kept the highway closed between Route 338 Knox Street and Route 478 Elemeton Street intersection with Petersburg Street for a few hours.

The lanes reopened by 9:15 p.m.

Photo of I-80 crash from Tony Adamczyk’s Facebook

Details of the crash are still limited and there is no word of any injuries.