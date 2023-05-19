CLARION COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Drivers on Interstate 80 ran into traffic issues after a crash closed part of the highway for several hours.
According to 511pa, a multi-vehicle crash Friday, May 19 kept the highway closed between Route 338 Knox Street and Route 478 Elemeton Street intersection with Petersburg Street for a few hours.
The lanes reopened by 9:15 p.m.
Details of the crash are still limited and there is no word of any injuries.
