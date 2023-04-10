HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– The State’s System of Higher Education is calling for funding to help enrollment in the social work field.

Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) is asking for $112 million in state funding to help with enrollment in fields that need more workers, according to a news release. The funding would also help with enrollment in social work, education, nursing, business and STEM jobs in computer science and engineering.

By the year 2030, Pennsylvania will need a 12% increase in social workers, according to the release.

“Social services workers relieve suffering and improve the lives of children, seniors and many other Pennsylvanians,” the release reads. “There’s already a shortage of these workers, and communities will need even more of them to support the state’s aging population and address the impacts of the opioid epidemic and COVID-19 pandemic, the rise in social isolation, and the increase in mental health challenges for students..”

$99 million of the funding would go to student support, like finical aid, and $13 million would be used for program investment.

Students majoring in social service fields will get $10 million for direct financial aid. This would help each student save an average of $1,500 each year, and pell-eligible students could save up to $6,500 each year, the release reads.

This would boost enrollment in the social work fields by lowering the cost to attend college and also by increasing financial aid.

Along with the $112 million, PASSHE is also seeking a tuition freeze, which would be done by getting an additional 3.8% inflationary ($21 million) increase.

More information about how PASSHE plans to address labor shortages can be found online at their website.