PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Board of Governors for Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) has expressed interest in freezing tuition if the state provides sufficient funding.

The Board will set tuition in July after the commonwealth completes the budget process. Tuition for in-state undergraduate students (90%) has been $7,716 for five years (2018-19 2022-23), making the total price of attendance 13% lower than in 2019-20 when adjusted for inflation.

PASSHE is requesting a state funding package that provides an inflationary increase of $21,000,000 (3.8%) that in combination with $112,000,000 in targeted student support would strategically increase financial aid for students preparing for jobs with worker shortages (teachers, nursing and physician assistants, social services, business and STEM fields, including computer science and engineering).

The tuition price is directly related to the level of state funding PASSHE receives, which is down $236 million (30%) from 2000-01 in inflation-adjusted dollars. Pennsylvania ranks 47th among the states for funding four-year public colleges and universities.

Increasing tuition prevents many low- and middle-income students from starting college or graduating and causes other students to leave Pennsylvania for higher education contributing to brain drain.

Before 2019, chronic underfunding forced tuition increases, which led to a steady enrollment decrease in the proportion of PASSHE students with household incomes under $75,000. Pennsylvania will struggle to tackle worker shortages if low- and middle-income students cannot afford the education necessary to succeed in many careers.

By holding tuition at $7,716 for five years, State System universities have forgone $80,000,000 in potential revenue over that time, while providing $110,000,000 in university-funded financial aid this year.

Together, that is a huge savings for students, but it cost universities nearly $200,000,000.

The State System universities also have cut $300 million in operational costs over the past three years to help avoid previous tuition increases. Additional operational cuts are not sustainable and would risk impacting the student experience.

“State System universities offer degrees for the most in-demand careers at the lowest cost for students and provide the best return on investment for the state,” Chancellor Dan Greenstein said. “Our universities are the most cost-efficient way to tackle shortages of teachers, nurses, STEM and social services professionals, and the need for more business and community leaders.