PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Penn State Health (PSH) has agreed to pay over $1,000,000 to resolve allegations of submitting claims to Medicare for Evaluation & Management (E&M) services that violated Medicare rules and regulations, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania said.

In total they have agreed to pay $1,252,662.28.

According to the U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, PSH voluntarily disclosed that, between January 2015 and March 2019 for Hershey Medical Center (HMC), and between July 2015 and June 2018 for St. Joseph Medical Center (SJMC), they had submitted claims to Medical Part B for E&M services.

However, these claims were not supported by the medical record on the same date of service as infusion services, according to the press release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

After the problems were discovered, PSH took prompt corrective action, according to the press release.

The following departments helped to handle the matter: