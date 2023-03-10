SUNBURY, Pa (WTAJ) — Weis Markets announced Friday they donated $61,000 to a Pennsylvania-based children’s hospital.

Through their in-store fundraising campaign in December 2022, Weis was able to donate $61,000 to benefit the Penn State Health Children’s Hospital, located in Hershey. The funds were generated through customers who rounded up their orders at checkout, as well as a donation from corporate.

Penn State Health Children’s Hospital continues to strive to improve the health of its patient’s care, research, education and community outreach. They serve patients and communities across 29 counties in Pennsylvania.

The hospital is one of several beneficiaries of Weis Markets’ in-store round-up campaign for regional children’s hospitals and pediatric cancer foundations.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

Weis owns and operates 197 stores across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia.