PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The PennDOT Office of Public-Private Partnerships (P3) announced that they are now accepting unsolicited proposals for transportation projects from the private sector.

The announcement came on Wednesday, Oct. 5 and PennDOT will be accepting proposals through Monday, October 31.

The submission period applies to PennDOT-owned projects and infrastructure. During this period, the private sector can submit proposals offering innovative ways to deliver transportation projects across a variety of modes including roads, bridges, rail, aviation, and ports.

Proposals can also include more efficient models to manage existing transportation-related services and programs.

The private sector may also submit applications for non-PennDOT-owned assets directly to the P3 board during this time. Transportation entities outside of the governor’s jurisdiction, such as transit authorities, may establish their timelines or accept proposals year-round.

Instructions on how to submit a project and information on the unsolicited proposal review process can be found on the state’s P3 website.

The state’s P3 law allows PennDOT and other transportation authorities and commissions to partner with private companies to participate in delivering, maintaining, and financing transportation-related projects.

As part of the P3 law, the seven-member Public Private Transportation Partnership Board was appointed to examine and approve potential public-private transportation projects.

If the board determines a state operation would be more cost-effectively administered by a private company, the company will be authorized to submit a proposal and enter into a contract to either completely or partially take over that operation for a defined period.