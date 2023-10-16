CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Multiple agencies in the Shapiro Administration are sharing information and messages of safety with young drivers in the state during Teen Driver Safety Week.

Members of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Pennsylvania State Police, Pennsylvania Department of Education, Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) and local safety advocates took questions from students during a forum at Cedar Cliff High School in Camp Hill.

The administration highlighted a range of topics from policies, procedures and safety information that affects teen drivers in Pennsylvania.

“We all have a part in making highways safer, and we all need to work together to help new drivers gain valuable experience and knowledge,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “Parents and teachers are an integral part of establishing a mentality of safety behind the wheel among teen drivers.”

Car crashes are the leading cause of death among teenagers. From 2018 to 2022, there were almost 80,000 accidents in Pennsylvania involving at least one driver from the age of 16 to 19. This resulted in over 450 deaths.

Around 65% of those crashes involved a teen driving too fast for conditions, driver inexperience, distracted driving or careless turning.