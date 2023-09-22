HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) finalized an agreement with Norfolk Corporation to expand passenger rail service on the Pennsylvanian Amtrak line in Western Pa.

Because of this expansion, more Pa. residents will have access to modern, safe and reliable passenger rail that gets them where they need to go. Currently, the Pa. Amtrak service travels roundtrip between New York City and Pittsburgh via Harrisburg once daily.

The agreement between Norfolk Southern and PennDOT will support that travel twice a day. To support the expanded passenger operations, the Commonwealth will invest over $200 million in infrastructure and safety improvements.

“This agreement lays the groundwork for expanded passenger rail service in Western Pennsylvania while simultaneously preserving a critical freight rail corridor,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “Ensuring more Pennsylvanians have access to safe and reliable transportation to Western PA will reduce commute times, help connect hundreds of thousands of residents, and boost local economies. This expansion of service on the Pennsylvanian will provide key mobility and economic benefits.”

For more information on the rail service, visit PennDOT’s website.