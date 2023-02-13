PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – In observance of the Presidents Day holiday, PennDOT has announced that their drivers license and photo centers will be closed.
Due to the holiday the centers will be closed from Saturday, Feb. 18 through Monday, Feb. 20.
Customers may still obtain a wide variety of driver and vehicle products and services through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services Website.
A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2023 is available online. If you are planning to visit one of PennDOT’s On-Line Messenger Service Centers, please call ahead for hours of operation during holidays.