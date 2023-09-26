HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is accepting construction and maintenance services feedback through an online survey.

The public can take the survey through October 20 by visiting 2023the PennDOT Construction/Maintenance Customer Satisfaction Survey. Construction and maintenance work has been underway across the state this year. From January through August, 485 bridges were put out for bid to be repaired, replaced, or preserved by PennDOT or industry forces.

So far this year 161 state and local bridges have been completed, 17 of which went out for bid this year. Additionally, from January through August, more than 3,100 roadway miles were improved by department or partner crews. This includes 1,065 miles of paving.

“The PennDOT team and our industry partners work hard to keep people moving and our economy growing,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “This survey is one way that we continually look for educational opportunities and areas of success or potential improvement.”

The 24-question survey asks respondents how they receive PennDOT roadway information and how often PennDOT meets or exceeds expectations in construction and maintenance activities.

Respondents are also asked about experiences with reporting concerns to the department, and whether or how they use the state’s 511PA traveler information services.