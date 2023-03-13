PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced the updated Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) for Round 1 of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Grant program is available.

The application period for the NEVI grant program is set to open on Monday, March and it will close at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 5.

“We’ve aligned our NEVI grant program to Federal Highway Administration’s final rulemaking to ensure the best possible strategy and success for Pennsylvania,” Acting PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “Our grant program will enhance Pennsylvania’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure while supporting local communities.”

The NEVI grant funding supports the commonwealth and federal goal of expanding EV charging along the previously designated Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFCs) (list) and Interstate lookalikes. Pennsylvania has over 1,800 miles of AFCs. Per the guidance from U.S. DOT, NEVI formula funds must first be used to “build-out” designated AFCs (no more than 50 miles between stations and less than 1 mile from an exit) and meet U.S. DOT minimum standards and requirements.

The PA NEVI grant program includes multiple rounds of funding.

During Round 1, the focus will be on building out the AFC network along the interstates to meet the NEVI requirements.

All applications must be submitted electronically through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development’s eGrants system at https://www.esa.dced.state.pa.us/Login.aspx.

Please submit technical questions about the NOFO by March 24 to RA-PDEVCorridors@pa.gov. In addition, frequently asked questions and answers will be posted publicly online.