HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced multiple opportunities for Pennsylvanians to participate in the transportation planning process.

Every two years the State Transporation Commission (STC) and PennDOT update the state’s 12-Year Program (TYP), where public feedback plays a critical role. Now through April 30, the public can submit feedback by taking the transportation survey or by emailing comments to RA-PennDOTSTC@pa.gov.

The survey results will help identify needs and prioritize projects across the Commonwealth.

“Transportation needs to work for everyone, no matter who they are, no matter where they live and no matter how they travel,” Acting PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “Pennsylvanians’ feedback is critical as we plan and prioritize important improvements to our transportation network.”

PennDOT will also host an online public forum on Wednesday, April 12, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. where Pennsylvanians can ask transportation-related questions to PennDOT leadership and members of the STC during the public forum.

To learn more about how transportation projects are planned and funded, visit www.TalkPATransportation.com