HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) held a briefing Tuesday to discuss plans, public preparations and job opportunities for the upcoming winter season.

During a media briefing, PennDOT Acting Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Mike Keiser outlined a signage pilot project the department plans to use on parts of I-80 and I-81 to enhance safety on the roadways.

“Safety is our top priority, and motorists are our partners in making this season a safe one,” Keiser said. “We also have temporary and longer-term employment opportunities and welcome people to join the team in the many types of positions available.”

Keiser said the signage pilot project will deploy variable speed limit signs which quickly reduce speeds when visibility or roadway conditions call for them. The signs will be placed at the following 63 locations:

21 locations along I-80 in Clearfield (mile marker (MM) 100-133) and Clinton (MM 182-193) counties;

Six locations on I-80 in Clarion and Jefferson counties on the approaches to Emlenton Bridge (MM 42-45), North Fork Bridge (MM 78-81), and Kyle Lake Bridge (MM 92-95); and

36 locations along I-81 from I-78 to I-80 in Lebanon (five locations), Luzerne (seven locations), and Schuylkill (24 locations) counties.

PTC Chief Operating Officer Craig Shuey assured their crews are prepared for the winter season and stressed the importance of travelers being prepared for the winter conditions.

“Our professional crews have worked hard to prepare for the upcoming winter season, and they are ready,” Shuey said. “We ask that all travelers on the Turnpike this winter do their part to be weather-ready for winter travel. Keeping your vehicle stocked for winter with whatever you might need for your health, safety and comfort should traffic come to a stop for an extended period of time can make a big difference in cold weather. We also ask that you consider how to react to extreme white-out conditions that can occur without notice. Be prepared to slow down, don’t panic stop, activate your hazard lights and extend your following distance to prevent dangerous multivehicle crashes.”

The PTC says its prepared an entire fleet of trucks, plows and salt spreaders. They have also trained more than 425 licensed equipment operators so they are ready to activate 24/7 staffing.

PennDOT is also looking to hire nearly 700 temporary equipment operators in the Commonwealth to supplement the department’s full-time staff. PennDOT deploys about 4,700 on-the-road workers and has more than 636,000 tons of salt on hand across the state. Further details on job requirements and application information can be found on the PA Employment website.

Drivers are always asked to slow down and increase following distances when traveling through snow or ice-covered roads. Preliminary statewide data shows that there were 266 crashes during the previous winter season resulting in two fatalities and 116 injuries.

Travel information on nearly 40,000 state-maintained roadway miles can always be found on the 511PA website. Plow-truck locations and details of when tate-maintained roadways were last plowed can also be found on 511PA.

Winter preparation and services information can be found on PennDOT’s winter web page. The department also has a complete winter guide available for the public.