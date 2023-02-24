PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that Verizon network maintenance will impact the operations of the National Highway Transportation Safety Agency’s (NHTSA) Problem Driver Pointer System (PDPS).

This maintenance will render several driver licensing services unavailable on Saturday, Feb. 25. The network maintenance will conclude at 12 p.m. and these services will resume at 12:01 p.m.

The Verizon telecommunication services are provided to PennDOT by the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA). AAMVA is a nonprofit organization that develops and serves as an information clearinghouse for state, provincial and territorial officials in motor vehicle administration, law enforcement, and highway safety.

Due to this Verizon network maintenance impacting NHTSA and AAMVA, PennDOT will not be able to access the PDPS, as required by law, before issuing driver’s license products and will not be able to perform many driver’s license-related transactions.

The following driver’s license transactions will be unavailable at PennDOT Driver License Centers and PennDOT’s Riverfront Office Center in Harrisburg on Saturday, Feb. 25 from opening to approximately 12:01 p.m.:

Initial issuance, renewals, and duplicate commercial and non-commercial driver’s license transactions

Initial issuance of a driver’s license for out-of-state transfers;

Initial learner permit or duplicate learner permit, and commercial learner permit transactions; and

Any other transaction that results in the issuance of a driver’s license product.

Road testing will be available as scheduled, but PennDOT will be unable to issue a Driver’s License immediately upon completion. PennDOT will make arrangements to return for processing with those individuals who successfully complete their skills testing.

While most online services will be unaffected, the following services will also be unavailable on Saturday from approximately 12:01 a.m. to 12:01 p.m.: