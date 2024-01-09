PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — The enrollment deadline for the 2024 Pennie health coverage has been extended due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

Pennie announced an extension until Jan. 19 to enroll in 2024 health coverage. Pennie’s Open Enrollment Period typically ends on Jan. 15, but due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, Pennsylvanians will have more time to enroll in a health plan for 2024.

“If you wait until you need medical care, it will be too late,” Pennie Executive Director Devon Trolley said. “Enrolling in coverage now is the best way to protect your health and your savings in 2024.”

Anyone who misses the deadline will need to wait until next November to enroll unless there is a qualifying life event like losing other health coverage or moving.

The monthly cost for health coverage through Pennie is based on income. Individuals making less will pay less – sometimes under $1 a month. Those with higher incomes will pay a higher share of the health insurance premiums, and no one will pay more than 8.5% of their household income.

More information for those no longer eligible for Medicaid coverage and their options through Pennie can be found here.

through Pennie can be found here.

Pennie encourages anyone seeking coverage to go to pennie.com before Pennie’s

deadline extension on Jan.19 and enroll to get the lowest costs on high-quality plans

available in their area.