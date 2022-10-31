PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf is reminding Pennsylvanians of the 2023 Open Enrollment Period that begins tomorrow, Tuesday, November 1.

Through Pennie, the commonwealth’s official online health insurance marketplace. Pennsylvanians can apply, compare plans, and enroll in high-quality health coverage all in one place.

This annual Open Enrollment Period is an opportunity for Pennsylvanians to take advantage of substantial savings on 2023 coverage.

Pennie’s Open Enrollment Period runs from November 1 to January 15, 2023, with December 15 marking the deadline to select the coverage that will begin New Year’s Day.

For those enrolling between December 16 and January 15, coverage will begin on February 1, 2023.

“Obtaining affordable, quality health care has never been easier in Pennsylvania thanks to Pennie’s one-stop shop design,” Gov. Wolf said. “Through the online state-based system, Pennsylvanians have instant access to a variety of resources to help them understand how to apply, shop, and enroll in health coverage. They also have access to people who can help them through the process right in their own community. My administration is extremely proud to have signed legislation introducing Pennie in July 2019, with the goal of improving access for Pennsylvanians to secure the care they deserve, ultimately giving more people the opportunity to live healthier lives.”

New this Open Enrollment, a recent change in federal policy has improved the affordability of health insurance for family members with insurance through a spouse or parent’s work.

In 2023, Pennsylvanians asked to pay more than 9.2% of their household income for a family plan through a family member’s job can now come to Pennie to receive premium savings to reduce their cost of coverage.

Some families have been locked out of receiving Affordable Care Act subsidies, even if the cost of a family plan was far more than 9.2% of their income. Pennsylvanians previously impacted by this issue can come back to Pennie to apply or update their application to enroll and receive the savings their family deserve.

All Pennsylvanians who are interested in affordable premiums on high-quality coverage should visit pennie.com today. Pennie’s Plan Comparison Tool can provide a quick quote in advance of the application process.