HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennie’s 2024 open enrollment period has opened, allowing Pennsylvanians to search for health plans at low costs.

Pennie is Pennsylvania’s official health insurance marketplace and provides access to a wide range of medical plans. These plans ensure coverage for hospitalization, prescription drugs, maternity care and mental health services.

These health plans also cover care for pre-existing conditions, offer free preventive services and provide financial protections.

“Any Pennsylvanian who needs coverage should enroll now during Pennie’s Open Enrollment Period. Waiting until you get sick or injured will mean it is too late to enroll,” Pennie’s Executive Director Devon Trolley said. “If you don`t have coverage through your job or if you recently lost Medicaid, Pennie has affordable and high-quality health plans from the top insurance companies across the Commonwealth. We want all Pennsylvanians to have the protection and peace of mind that comes with having health coverage.”

The first deadline is Dec. 15 for coverage starting New Year’s Day. Pennsylvanians looking for health plans through Pennie can call 1-844-844-8040 or visit Pennie’s website.

The customer service center is open from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturday from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. during open enrollment.