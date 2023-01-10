PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania Insurance Department and Pennie officials joined leaders at the Health Annex in Philadelphia to remind Pennsylvanians that the final deadline for 2023

health coverage through Pennie Pennsylvania’s official online health insurance marketplace is

Sunday, Jan. 15.

This marks the final opportunity to access Pennie’s health coverage that begins on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Pennie encourages anyone seeking coverage to go to pennie.com by January 15 to enroll in

one of the high-quality options available in their area. Pennsylvanians interested in shopping for

and purchasing health coverage through Pennie can visit pennie.com or call Pennie Customer

service at 1-844-844-8040. Pennie Customer Service will be open from 8 a.m. until midnight on

Following Open Enrollment, people that experience a change in life circumstances, such as the

birth/adoption of a child or a change in job status may be eligible for a Special Enrollment

Period through Pennie

“If you need health insurance, or are paying too much for what you have, now is the time to

check out Pennie to protect your health and your wallet. Go into 2023 with peace of mind,

financial security, and access to critical healthcare services, including no-cost preventative care

to catch things before they become problems,” Pennie Executive Director Zachary

Sherman said. “With household, budgets stretched thin, Pennie’s role in keeping the cost of health insurance low is of paramount importance. Go to pennie.com to check out your options and enroll by the 15.