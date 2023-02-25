INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — After additional failed negotiating sessions between the Penns Manor Area School District and the Penns Manor Education Association (PMEA), a strike is imminent.

The Penns Manor Area School District and PMEA reached an impasse (deadlock) Saturday afternoon after negotiating for the second day in a row, according to a release. The district and PMEA met for seven and half hours Friday evening, with the assistance of a state mediator, with no success. PMEA requested another meeting Saturday, which started at 1 p.m. and led to an impasse.

Now, classes scheduled for Monday, Feb. 27 at Penns Manor Elementary and Junior and Senior High will all be canceled. Classes will remain canceled until Penns Manor Area teachers return to work, according to the release.

Students at Indiana County Technology Center and outside placements will still have classes.

The hiccup holding up the negotiations, according to the school’s release, is regarding health care benefits and early retirement incentives. The district said they’ve already seen nearly a 13% increase in healthcare costs in 2022 and that they’ll see over a 12% increase in a few months.

Additionally, the district said even if they were to tax its residents to the highest they can under Act 1, they’d raise only $237,000 of the $487,000 necessary. The district’s insurance broker also estimates between $200,000 to $250,000 over the next two years for health care.

One way PMEA is trying to lower costs is by reducing the compensation for supplemental positions across the district. This would include coaches, club and team advisors and department chairs by 25% and freezing those salaries for the term of the agreement.

The release states that of the 36 coaches working for the district, only six are teachers. Additionally, of the other 47 supplemental positions, only five are held by individuals that are not in the association.

The district disagrees with PMEA, as they said it would be a “huge loss” for the residents in our district who do currently hold those positions, providing a great outlet for students.

On Monday at 6 p.m. the district will be holding a public meeting to discuss the issues and chat about the impending strike. The meeting will be held in the multipurpose room in the Elementary School building.

According to the release, the district has met with PMEA 15 times over the past year.